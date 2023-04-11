Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,667 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $52,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 507.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

