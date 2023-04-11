Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 184,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 98,164 shares.The stock last traded at $186.39 and had previously closed at $185.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

