Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.45. 9,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,454. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

