Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 9.3% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.