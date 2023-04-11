Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lessened by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,287,000 after buying an additional 308,238 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after purchasing an additional 182,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.84. The stock had a trading volume of 125,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

