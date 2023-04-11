Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 794,263 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 794,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,536,000. Prologis makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. 603,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,418. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

