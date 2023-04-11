Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 141,365 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,365 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $39,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock remained flat at $35.16 on Tuesday. 574,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

