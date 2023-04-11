Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 205,246 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,876,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,246 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $240,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $78.47. 1,212,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,910,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

