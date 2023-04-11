Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys 326,075 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $33,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. 277,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

