Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,521,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,643,066 shares during the quarter. Kosmos Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.84% of Kosmos Energy worth $111,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

NYSE KOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 726,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,418. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

