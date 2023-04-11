Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,123 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $138,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.45. The company had a trading volume of 105,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,033. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.