Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,257 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of Cboe Global Markets worth $68,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,394,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 902,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,840,000 after purchasing an additional 171,050 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.19. 875,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

