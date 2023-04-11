Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Sherwin-Williams worth $211,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.05. 164,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,557. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

