Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $194.61 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,754 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $194,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 25,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. 741,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,366. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $129.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

