Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $31.97 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $31,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 535,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 45,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

