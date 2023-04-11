Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $41.48 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $41,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.94. 19,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens increased their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

