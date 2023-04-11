Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,896,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $194,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 741,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $129.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

