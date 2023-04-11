Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $39.45 Million Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,221,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,451,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of STAG Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 805,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,011,000 after acquiring an additional 88,207 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 493,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.00%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

