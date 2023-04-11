Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of MKS Instruments worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,655,000 after buying an additional 802,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,722,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,319,000 after buying an additional 222,821 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

