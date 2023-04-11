Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 26,046 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,046 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $42,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.46. 549,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $712,669 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

