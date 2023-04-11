Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,321 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.33% of FactSet Research Systems worth $49,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $415.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

