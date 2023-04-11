Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,321 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.33% of FactSet Research Systems worth $49,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,754 shares of company stock worth $3,642,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,141. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.46.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

