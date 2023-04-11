Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,310 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.14% of Franklin Electric worth $42,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 43.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $129,836.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $244,944.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,387 shares of company stock worth $1,364,860. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

