Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,510 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.64% of Selective Insurance Group worth $34,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,083,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,312,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.01.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

