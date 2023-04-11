Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,835 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.49% of WNS worth $57,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of WNS by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,673. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

