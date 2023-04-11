Velas (VLX) Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Velas has a total market cap of $56.50 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,436,539,587 coins and its circulating supply is 2,436,539,584 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

