Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69.11 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Verasity has a market cap of $69.11 million and $19.09 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

