VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Lowered by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 1.6% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $4,882,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.36, for a total value of $131,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,192. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $212.68. 44,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,407. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.68.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.