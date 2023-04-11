Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $47.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.11.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.7% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 19.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.