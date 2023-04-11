Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
VET traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.14. 1,142,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,844. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
