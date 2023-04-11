Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

VET traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $13.14. 1,142,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,844. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

