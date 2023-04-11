Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.82.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$17.86. 390,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,527. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$16.41 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

About Vermilion Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.