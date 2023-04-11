Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $28.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Veru Stock Performance
VERU opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $24.55.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
