Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $28.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Veru from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Veru from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Veru Stock Performance

VERU opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. Veru has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Veru Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veru by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 949,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 4,643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,777,610 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veru by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,893,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,847,000 after buying an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 119,891 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,800,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

