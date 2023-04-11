Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $25.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.