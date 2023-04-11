Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,995 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,190 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.