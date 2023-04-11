Vistry Group (LON:VTY) PT Raised to GBX 740

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 625 ($7.74) to GBX 740 ($9.16) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.22) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 788.43 ($9.76).

LON VTY traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 760 ($9.41). 1,250,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 769.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.31. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 502 ($6.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £6,000,000 ($7,430,340.56). 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

