Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.00

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 23731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Vita Coco Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.51 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vita Coco by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vita Coco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

