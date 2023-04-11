Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.00

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 23731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 681.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

