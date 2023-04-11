Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00012930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $106.10 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.87979029 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,647,972.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

