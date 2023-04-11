Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

