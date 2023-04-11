Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and $1.41 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,197,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,221,932 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

