Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 471 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $130.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

