Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Celestica by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Celestica by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,166. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

