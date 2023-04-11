Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 84,590 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 881,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust makes up 1.6% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGY stock remained flat at $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 96,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

