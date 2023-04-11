Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.70. 2,745,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,761,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

