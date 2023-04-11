Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $938,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

PGR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.32. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

