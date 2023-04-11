Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 16,676 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accounts for approximately 1.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ADX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 122,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,940 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

