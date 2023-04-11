Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 219 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.04. 893,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.62.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

