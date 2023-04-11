Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 568 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 763,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

