Waterfront Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. 12,872,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,107,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

