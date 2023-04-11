Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $53.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NYSE W opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $233,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,755 shares of company stock worth $2,131,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

