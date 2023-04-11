WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys Shares of 9,800 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.07% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth $82,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,802. The stock has a market cap of $362.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $121.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

